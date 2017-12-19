Auxiliary supports Eagle Scout project

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, Post 355, held a meeting on Sunday, Dec. 11, during which a motion was made and seconded to donate $100 to Carson Moore, a junior at Fort Loramie High School. The money will help ease the costs associated with Moore’s work toward becoming an Eagle Scout.

The Legion also discussed visitation to local member “shut-ins” on Christmas. Member Dorothy Quinlin made a motion to visit any Legion members who are confined to a nursing facility, and to send cards to other shut-in members. The motion was seconded by Chairperson Norma Siegel.

Siegel also reported there are 150 paid members to the Legion, with an overall goal to get to 164 members.

The Legion discussed Buckeye Girl’s State and decided to send two girls from Fort Loramie. Applications should be turned in by March 1, 2018.

In other news, the Legion gave an update for The Poppy Drive, which was under the direction of Siegel. Siegel and helpers collected $687.40, which is set to be spent on veterans.

The Legion also discussed the October raffle. Eileen Barhorst fronted this project, which netted a profit of $800.17.