Villanueva wins Whittier Spelling Bee

Staff report

SIDNEY — For the second year in a row, the winner of Whittier Elementary School’s spelling bee is Alicia Villanueva, daughter of Rogelio and Danica Villanueva, of Sidney. The runner-up is Tatum Werntz, daughter of TJ Werntz and Tina Werntz, of Sidney.

The competition included 28 students from grades three through five. Villanueva won after 38 rounds, 30 of those competing with Tatum.

Both girls will represent Whittier at the city-wide Spelling Bee at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6, at Sidney Middle School.

