Council approves village raises

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie village employees will get raises following action by the Fort Loramie Village Council during an executive session, Dec. 11.

Full-time employees, with the exception of one new hire, will receive 2.5 percent raises and $200 bonuses. Part-time employees will receive $11.50 or $12 and $200 bonuses.

During the public session of the regular council meeting, the council:

• Gave second reading to an ordinance approving the 2018 appropriations budget.

• Gave first reading to an ordinance concering a county-wide natural hazards-mitigation plan.

• Heard reports by the Parks Committee that almost $950,000 has been raised for the new park, that footers are in for the concession stand and that bids for electrical work are under review; by the Finance Committee concerning yearly receipts; and by the Police and Safety Committee concerning 2018 police coverage.

Solicitor Bill Zimmerman swore in council members Chad Wray, Ryan Simon, Tim Siegel and Sam Grassbaugh for four-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.