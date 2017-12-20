Botkins BOE approves new hires

BOTKINS — Botkins Board of Education met on Dec. 13 for its regular monthly meeting, during which six positions were approved to be filled.

Susan Covelli, Brenda Tennant, Andrew Davis and Renee Wildermuth were hired as basketball gate workers at the minimum wage rate for the 2017-2018 school year; Jodie Blindauer was hired as a substitute teacher at a rate of $90 per day for the 2017-18 school year; and Xavier Pax was hired as seasonal winter break help.

In other news, the board approved the joint agreement appointing the Business Advisory Council of the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center to serve as the Business Advisory Council for the Botkins School District.

The board also approved the “Then and Now” purchase order 55610 to Good Clean Fundraising in the amount $3,845.

According to the Ohio State Auditor, a “Then and Now” certificate means that, both at the time the purchase order was issued (then) and at the time the certificate is executed (now), the amount of the order has been lawfully appropriated for the purpose of the order, the appropriation remains unobstructed, and money to pay the obligation when it comes due are on hand or in the process of collection to the credit of an appropriate fund.

The board also approved a $40,000 transfer from the general fund to the textbook set-aside fund.

The board entered into executive session prior to adjournment of the meeting.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

