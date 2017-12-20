Scouts make crafts for seniors

NEW BREMEN — Girl Scout Troop 20289 from Anna made gifts and delivered them to residents of Elmwood Assisted Living in New Bremen, recently.

These fifth-grade girls have been working on a giving project for last few months. There were handmade walker/wheelchair bags done by each girl individually.

They picked out own fabric to sew for man or woman and went to work. They also collected and gave books for reading, seek n finds, crossword books, lotions, perfumes, soaps and miscellaneous items for the residents.