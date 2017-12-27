Peerless Food Equipment to hold blood drive

SIDNEY — Peerless Food Equipment of Sidney is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive Friday, Jan. 5 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 500 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney. “The Donor Tee” long sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

Community Blood Center is encouraging all eligible community members to begin the year by giving blood. The limited edition “The Donor Tee” is bright blue with “Donor” in bold and white letters along the left arm. It’s available Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 20, when you register to donate at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

Winter is a challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. The holidays, severe weather and seasonal illnesses prevent many from donating and can disrupt CBC’s blood drive schedule. CBC urges those who must miss a donation appointment to reschedule as soon as possible.

The challenges for sustaining our region’s blood supply go beyond the usual demands of the winter season. CBC enters the New Year with the mission of building a new community of dedicated platelet and plasma donors.

The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are aging, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

January is National Blood Donor Month, a traditional time to thank donors and encourage donations during the winter months. Rep. Steve Huffman of Miami County, an ER physician and lifetime donor, is currently leading an effort in the Ohio General Assembly to designate January as Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio.

CBC will focus in the New Year on calling for young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

CBC’s “The Donor Tee” January National Blood Donor Month long sleeve t-shirt. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_blooddonation.jpg CBC’s “The Donor Tee” January National Blood Donor Month long sleeve t-shirt.