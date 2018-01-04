Village connection

OSGOOD — The Osgood legion will be holding a Euchre Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. The games are weekly tournament and they begin at 7:30 p.m. Games will continue through April.

• Osgood Jolly 4-H Club will have their first meeting of the New Year on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. This meeting will be held in St. Nickolas Church basement> All new members are welcome to come. For more information call Patty at 419-582-2049 or Courtney at 419-852-6540.

• Osgood is recycling the plastic caps and lids to make benches to be placed around town. These caps must clean and dry and can be placed in a bucket at the Osgood Post Office. There are flyers there to tell you what sort of caps and lids they are accepting. An example are milk jug lids, water, pop and Gatorade. Caps must be 2, 4 or 5 in the recycle number.

• A reminder that the Masses at St. Nickolas and St. Louis will be switching. The 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass and the 10:30 a.m. Sunday Mass will be at St. Nickolas and the Sunday 8:30 a.m. Mass will be at St. Louis.

• The recycling drive scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6, has been canceled because of the weather. The next recycling drive will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. Cancellations are aired on WCSM or their website and you can always call Jude at 419-582-2554.

By Jude Grieshop

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

