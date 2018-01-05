Community Foundation scholarship application open online

SIDNEY — The 2018 Community Foundation of Shelby County scholarship application is now open at www.commfoun.com.

The online application is the gateway to 63 local scholarship funds awarding more than $224,000. Some scholarships provide a one-time award, while others are renewable.

“Several individuals, families and civic groups are giving students an opportunity to better afford a college education,” said Marian Spicer, Foundation executive director. “I encourage local high school seniors, current college students, and adults returning to the classroom to complete the application soon.”

Some scholarships are for students graduating from a defined high school and others are countywide. Certain scholarships are for students with a specific major or who meet other qualifying factors.

The deadline for most high school senior scholarships is Feb. 15. Scholarships for some high school seniors and current college students is May 21.

As students complete application sections on their high school, residency, activities and intended major, the online form presents to them scholarships for which they are eligible.

“We encourage students to create a scholarship account and work through the online form as soon as possible. Students need to gather and attach their list of activities, transcript, the FAFSA.gov EFC number and recommendation letters,” noted Spicer.

“The online application can be started and then completed in future sessions, but incomplete applications will be rejected if not finished by the deadline.”

For more information, contact the Community Foundation of Shelby County office at 937-497-7800 or at info@commfoun.com.