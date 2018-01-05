DPAA announces 2018-2019 season

DAYTON – The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced the 2018-2019 Vistas Season of the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

The three DPAA Artistic Directors, Thomas Bankston, Dayton Opera; Karen Russo Burke, Dayton Ballet; and Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic, as well as DPAA President and CEO Paul Helfrich, have worked together to prepare a season full of groundbreaking and engaging performances.

“I’m always excited to announce our new season each January,” Helfrich said. “It’s the culmination of months of planning, from the basics of blocking out weeks on the calendar and working out budgets, to more abstract discussions of program themes and repertoire. It takes a while to get there and lots of discussion, but as always, I’m very pleased with the result.”

Subscriber ticket packages for all DPAA Vistas Season traditional series went on sale Dec. 31. Current subscribers had already received their renewal packages and get first claim to their currently held seats until Feb. 28, when all unsold seats will be released.

For information about subscription pricing and details, or to subscribe to any one of the DPAA 2018-2019 series, call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630, visit online at www.daytonperformingarts.org, or visit the box office in the Schuster Center.