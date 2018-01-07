Socks for Surgery Donation Made to Grand Lake Health System

ST. MARYS — “Socks for Surgery” is an idea which came as the result of a conversation had by Dr. James and Peggy Kemmler, both of Celina, along with their children, Woods and Helli.

Dr. James Kemmler is on the medical staff at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, in St. Marys; Mercer Health, in Coldwater; and Van Wert County Hospital, in Van Wert.

Both Kemmler children had surgical experiences when they were younger and received a fun pair of socks that helped take their mind off the impending surgery and their fears. They saw the benefit of this and felt they could do something to help provide comfort to kids of all ages needing surgery by providing a fun pair of socks.

That’s when they started “Socks for Surgery.” They have decided to share their fun socks with pediatric patients who come to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital for a surgical procedure. Their hope is that these socks will provide comfort and lessen the fear of being in the hospital.

Woods and Helli collected their socks by decorating cardboard boxes and placing them at local businesses. They asked people to donate a pair of new, unused socks for kids being cared for in the hospital.

Boxes for collecting “Socks for Surgery” were placed at Celina Gym and Cheer, Caio! Medspa, Crossfit Crave, En Pointe Dance Studio, Kemmler Orthopaedic Center, MoR Rehab.

Pictured back row left to right: Linda Haines, JTD Hospital Foundation Executive Director; Woods Kemmler; Peggy Kemmler. Front Row: Amy Norman; and Bernie Newbauer, JTDMH surgery department representatives.