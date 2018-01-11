Shelby queen competes in contest

2017 Shelby County Fair Queen Grace Homan, of Botkins, participated in the 2018 Ohio Fairs Queen Pageant at the 2018 Ohio Fair Managers Convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Homan was among more than 75 county and independent fair queens involved in the contest. Though she did not reach the Top 16 round, she said, “It was a good experience and I thought my interview and everything went well.” Homan was the youngest contestant in this year’s pageant. The winner of the pageant was Morgan McCutcheon of Licking County and the Hartford Independent Fair.

