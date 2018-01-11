Bell wins Fairlawn spelling bee

SIDNEY — The 2017 Fairlawn District Spelling Bee was held on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in the school library.

Thirty-three students, grades 3 through 8, competed in the bee this year after first winning their grade-level spell-downs. Elise Bell, an eighth-grade student, became the Spelling Bee Champion after 6 rounds.

She correctly spelled the words “reprobate” and “annoyance” to beat out second-place winner, Amelie Phillips, a third-grader. The third-place winner was fifth-grader Martha Chrisman.

The other participants were: (third grade) Lucas Driskell, Lincoln Heath, Jared Holkema, Maddy Miller, Christopher Strunk; (fourth grade) Lilly Cathcart, Alli Orsborne, Alena Swearingen, Addison Weigandt; (fifth grade) Loralei Chambers, Aubree Jutte, Jasmine McDonald, Avah Riedlinger, Audrey Southers; (sixth grade) Marissa Corner, Alexis Hinds, Julia Huelskamp, Hannah Hull, Anthony Schmiesing; (seventh grade) Jenna Batton, Jaidon Hiestand, Darcy Maxson, Nathaniel Osborne, Kaden Pauley, Allie Suttles; (eighth grade) Kane Fitzgerald, Delaney Rice, Mitchell Mathis, and Chloe Weigandt.

The pronouncer of the Bee was Sarah Kleinhans, and the judges were Superintendent Jeff Hobbs, Rita Gilfillen and Karen McRill.

Elise will represent Fairlawn at the Regional Spelling Bee in Lima.

Phillips Bell Chrisman