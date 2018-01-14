Relay For Life kickoff set for Thursday

SIDNEY – The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Shelby County kicks off its new fundraising season on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Connection Point Church Family Life Center, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, Ohio. The community is invited to come out and learn more about the Relay For Life event and how they can help the America Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.

“We are excited to kickoff Shelby County’s 2018 Relay For Life season – our 19th Relay since our first Relay in 2000!” said Deb Kaufman, co-lead. “We look forward to having our teams and participants from last year back and to having new teams and new participants join us this year,” stated Patty Wood, the other co-lead for this Relay season.

The kickoff event will follow a fun, open house format where everyone can visit each committee table and receive the information needed to get your team started for this year’s Relay. This is a great time to register a team, gather information from the different committees and share fundraising ideas with other teams. Whether you are a veteran team, a new team, or someone just wanting to find out more about Relay, organizers encourage a team representative or interested people to come and hear new ideas plus enjoy the food, games and prizes. There will also be a 50/50 drawing where half of the money will go to the winning ticket holder’s team.

Organizers will also be recognizing survivors and their caregivers and teams and sponsors from the 2017 Relay For Life.

Teams, participants, and the planning committees have been committed and worked hard for 18 years, enabling Shelby County to raise over $3.2 million dollars for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life. Last year alone, Shelby County raised more than $168,000.

How does Relay for Life impact Shelby County? Not only do Relay dollars help with research, education and advocacy, but also services available right here in Shelby County. Programs such as Patient Navigator, workplace wellness programs, Look Good Feel Better, Road to Recovery, Hope Lodge, and physician engagement programs are just a few. Anyone can also call the Cancer Information Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer. At Relay For Life events, participants celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Together, we can beat our biggest rival. Shelby County’s Relay For Life event will be held Aug. 3-4 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. Friday and ending with closing ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be something for everyone throughout the entire 18-hour event.

Visit www.relayforlife.org/shelbycounty or visit its Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/RelayForLifeOfShelbyCountyOH. For more information, contact this year’s co-Chairs and Team Ambassadors, Deb Kaufman at 937-497-1353 or Patty Wood at 937-489-8867.