Tenderloin dinner set for Jan. 27

LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering its first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse (10363 Museum Trail) on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Future tenderloin dinners will be held on Feb. 24 and March 24.

Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry out their meals.

Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment to protect area citizens and their property.

For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at 937-606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at 937-773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow us on Facebook.

A limited number of gun raffle tickets remain available. Check out our Facebook page for additional details.