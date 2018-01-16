Ferguson joins Anna council

ANNA — Carol Ferguson was sworn in during a recent Anna Village Council meeting as its sixth member.

Ferguson was one of several candidates who had expressed interest in filling the vacant seat on the council, of which three were interviewed. There were four seats up for election but only three candidates filed for the November 2017 election. Ferguson will serve the balance of a four-year term ending December 2021.

Ferguson is a 1988 graduate of Anna High School. Her husband is Larry and they have three sons, two of whom are in the Anna School system. She is employed by Crown Equipment Corp. in New Bremen in an accounting position.

Ferguson “… (wants) to work with the existing village council on ideas for improving our already great village by enforcing and implementing laws and ordinances to keep to keep our families safe and our town enjoyable to live and work in,” she said.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Carol-Ferguson.jpg