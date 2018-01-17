Developer gets apartment OK from Piqua

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission approved a zoning request Tuesday evening that is expected to lead to future redevelopment on Wood Street.

The Miller-Valentine Group sought to have a parcel of land on the 400 block of Wood Street rezoned from light industrial to multi-family residential to build a 62-unit multi-family apartment complex.

The target applicants for the apartment complex are expected to be young families and professionals, with a representative from Miller-Valentine indicating that the apartments will not be rented to low-income people receiving assistance from a Metropolitan Housing Authority, or Section 8.

The parcel area is situated across the street from its current owner, Transformed Life Church, located at 421 Wood St. The property is near the intersection of Wood Street and Roosevelt Avenue and is also near the bike path, also called the East-West Ohio to Indiana Trail.

The property was previously zoned for light industrial use stemming from the former railroad use of the site, which has since been vacated and demolished.

The Miller-Valentine Group is the contract purchaser of the property.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-451-3336.

