MINSTER — The annual Friends of the Library book sale will be at the Minster Public Library, Feb. 5 through Feb. 10 during regular library hours.

Bag Day will be Feb. 10; a bag full of books will cost $1.

Donations of gently-used adult and children’s hardback and paperback books, audio books and DVDs can be dropped off before the sale during library hours.

Call the library at 419-628-2925 for information.