Masonic Temple to host community blood drive

SIDNEY — The Sidney Masonic Temple will host a community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 303 E. Poplar St.

Everyone who signs up to donate will receive a free, blood donor, knit beanie. Those who wish to sign up can schedule an appointment with Community Blood Center online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

The knit beanie is dark charcoal with “Blood Donor” and the CBC blood drop in a light gray and blue-striped band, topped off with a speckled gray pom-pom. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC, Jan. 22 through Feb. 24, at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Blood donors are required to provide photo IDs that include their full names. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID cards. Donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent. Forms are available at www.givingblood.org), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds or more depending on height and be in good physical health.

To learn more about the Community Blood Center and for the latest information and services, visit www.GivingBlood.org.

CBC ‘Blood Donor’ knit beanie. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_blooddonorhat.jpg CBC ‘Blood Donor’ knit beanie. Photo courtesy of CBC.