FL Council names Hoying prez

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Village Council elected Matt Hoying as its president during its 2018 organizational meeting, Jan. 8.

During the following regular meeting, the council heard from the Finance Committee that total tax receipts for the year-to-date are up 6.4 percent from last year, and total net receipts are up by 5.6 percent; from the Parks Committee tht about $1.1 million has been raised for the Redskin Memorial Park and that the committee wants to begin construction of the pavilion and a second shelterhouse; and from the Streets and Sanitation Committee that no street work is planned for 2018, and that straight and turn lanes on state Route 705 will not change.

The council voted to pay $7,700 to Miami Valley Lighting for street lights rather than extending payments over a five-year period.

In other action, the council:

• Gave second reading to an ordinance that would adopt the updated county-wide natural hazards-mitigation plan as prepared by the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.

• Voted to award the bid for lighting the ball diamond in Redskin Memorial Park to Buscher Electric Inc.

• Moved into executive session to discuss the sale of property.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

