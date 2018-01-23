Victoria joins book drive

DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association, in partnership with Project READ, Teredata Cares and City Day Community School is hosting the Read Across Amercia Book Drive through March 2.

Donations of new or gently used books can be placed in collection bins at the Victoria Theatre, the Schuster Performing Arts Center, The Arts Garage and Teredata.

As part of VTA’s commitment to enrich the lives of the Miami Valley community, VTA and its partners, Project READ, Teredata Cares and City Day Community School, has set a goal to collect 1,154 new or gently used books for grades PreK through eight. That’s one book for every seat in the Victoria Theatre.

On March 2, some of the books collected will be delivered to City Day Community School so every student can take home a book of their very own. Additional books will be donated to Project READ.

Diners who visit Citilites at the Schuster Center for lunch or dinner through Jan. 29 and take book donations will receive free, small orders of tater tots.

For information visit www.victoriatheatre.com or call 937-228-7591.