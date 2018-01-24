Davis-Blackford Families Scholarship Established

SIDNEY — Sidney High School seniors will benefit from a scholarship fund making its first award this year. The Davis-Blackford Families Scholarship was established to honor two Sidney graduates, brothers-in-law Jack Davis and the late Lew Blackford.

“Lew was a big believer in the importance of a good education,” recalled Jack Davis. “This scholarship will enable others with the same passion for education to follow their dreams. We are indebted to the City of Sidney for the quality of education and small town friendliness of the community.”

Blackford, a 1959 SHS graduate, achieved the pinnacle of his profession by becoming the school’s superintendent. He was known for his wit, charisma and concern for students and faculty. His wife, the former Judy Davis, and their adult children reside in the Powell area.

Jack Davis, a 1965 SHS graduate, was also inspired by his older brother-in-law. He became a successful entrepreneur who founded the Federal Equipment Company in Cincinnati. He and his wife Connie reside in the Cincinnati area.

Applicants pursuing an education major will be given preference over other applicants. The $1,000 award will go to a Sidney High School senior based upon their financial need, community and school service and recommendations.

“Educators have the opportunity to make a positive impact on young people,” said Judy Blackford. “Lew would want this scholarship to help students follow their dreams and give back to the community through education. I think Lew would encourage students to be passionate about their career and love what they do.”

To apply for the Davis-Blackford Scholarship, Sidney seniors should complete the online 2018 Community Foundation Combined Scholarship Application on the Foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com. Application deadline is Feb. 15.