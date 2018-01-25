Scout Sunday Breakfast set

MINSTER — The Journeyman’s Club of Minster will host its Scout Sunday Breakfast, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Halls of Hanover Gymnasium adjacent to the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster.

Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.

The breakfast menu comprises biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, home fries, yogurt, fruit, coffee and juice. Take-out and dine-in options will be available.

The meal will be served for donations accepted at the door. All proceeds will benefit scouting projects.