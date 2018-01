JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive, Feb. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 202 E. Pike St.

Those who register will get a free “Blood Donor” knit beanie. Schedule an appointment with Community Blood Center online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

