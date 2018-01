ST. MARYS — Township Auxiliary Gift Shop, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, will feature the artwork of Rhonda Hager during the month of February.

Hager lives in Auglaize County with her husband, Jay.

She will be at the Township Auxiliary Gift Shop, Thursday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting and talking about her artwork.

Hager will have canvas, prints and postcards of her work available to view and purchase at the Township Auxiliary Gift shop.