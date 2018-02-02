Auditions set for “Butterflies Are Free”

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Theatre Guild has announced auditions for “Butterflies Are Free.”

Area actors can audition Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m., in the second floor of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce, 30 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta.

There are roles for two men and two women.

The plot of “Butterflies Are Free” revolves around a young man, blind from birth, who makes an agreement with his domineering mother that allows him to try living on his own for two months. In his apartment, he forms a friendship with the young woman who lives next door. When his mother shows up after one month, all three are changed.

Performance dates will be March 16-18 and March 23-25. Christopher Butturff will direct.