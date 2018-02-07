Grant buys bassinets, chairs

ST. MARYS — The Joint Township District Hospital Foundation has announced that the St. Marys chapter of the Ohio Child Conservation League has contributed more than $9,000 toward the purchase two new bassinets for the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital birthing center and two glider chairs for the ambulatory surgery center.

The St. Marys Chapter of the Ohio Child Conservation League’s gift to purchase two bassinets supports the effort of JTDMH’s birthing center to replace all bassinets that are currently in use. The new bassinets provide an updated design .

The chairs for the ambulatory surgery center allow a parent to hold and rock a child during the recovery phase following surgery to help decrease anxiety and to provide comfort.