COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will have a Valentine’s Day gun raffle, Feb. 14.

To be raffled is a CZ USA P10 compact 9mm handgun with 4-inch barrel and two, 15-round magazines. Tickets cost $10 each, and only 100 tickets will be sold. They may be purchased at Siegel’s Country Store in Covington and Uniforms Plus in Piqua.

Ticket-buyers must be at least 21. The winner must be in compliance with federal and state laws and applicable local ordinances.

For information, call 937-214-1599.