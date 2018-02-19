Village connection

OSGOOD — Osgood American Legion held their weekly Euchre Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 15. Those who held hot cards were Barb Winner, Gary Poeppleman, Urban Arling and Bob Grieshop.

• On March 10 there is a Ladies Lenten Day for those in St. Nickolas and St. Louis. Be All You Can be is the theme. The day begins at 9 a.m. with a lite breakfast, and ends at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Please call the pastoral center or sign up in the churches entrances. Deadline is March 4.

• If you are interested to donate an Easter flower in memory of a love one or in the family’s name and parish name to help decorate at Easter. Place in a envelope a note for the person that you donate for and $12 per flower. You can place it in the collection or mail it to the Pastoral Office.This is for St. Nickolas and St. Louis.

• Lent Penance Services at St, Nicklos and St.Louis is Wednesday, Feb. 28, St. Nickolas CCD Penance Service, and Thursday March 1 St. Nickolas Parish Penance Service. Wednesday, March 7 is St. Louis CCD Penance and on Thursday, March 8, is the St. Louis Parish Penance Service. All services begin at 7 p.m.

• St. Nickolas Youth Ministry is collecting items for St. Vincent de Paul Center. Place your donation in boxes provided in the church entrances.

• Mark your calendar: the Osgood Youth Ministry will sponsor a breakfast on Sunday, March 11.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.