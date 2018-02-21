Mooney anniversary to be commemorated

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will commemorate the 100th wedding anniversary of Daniel and Carrie Steinemann Mooney from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Mooney Museum, 223 S. Main St. There will be live music and a special sale on postcard images of Auglaize County. Admission to the museum is free and open to the public.

Sarah Longbrake will serenade Sunday visitors to the Mooney Museum with live violin music throughout the afternoon. Longbrake plays violin with the Lima Symphony Orchestra and regularly performs with her string quartet for weddings and events. She also teaches violin and piano. Longbrake studied music at Central Michigan University.

“As many local residents remember, Carrie Steinemann was a professional violinist before she married Daniel Mooney, and she continued making music throughout her life. Like Daniel Mooney, so many years ago, visitors to the museum will enjoy the strains of the violin wafting through the house,” said Auglaize County Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber.

The second feature of the Feb. 25 opening will be a special one-day membership campaign. Anyone who joins the historical society that day will have the opportunity to purchase a copy of the full-color postcard images of Auglaize County for only $19.18, in commemoration of the Mooney’s centennial wedding anniversary. The Mooneys were married on Feb. 28, 1918.

Heart-shaped treats will also be served during the event, to further mark the end of the month of love and this sentimental occasion.

For more information about this or other Auglaize County Historical Society programming, please email auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or call 419/738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.

Violinist Sarah Longbrake will serenade visitors to the Mooney Museum with live violin music Sunday afternoon. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_auglaizeevent.jpg Violinist Sarah Longbrake will serenade visitors to the Mooney Museum with live violin music Sunday afternoon. Courtesy photo