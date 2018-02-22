WACO plans Lego contest

TROY — The WACO Historical Society has announced its fifth annual Lego contest.

Thanks to Greentech Lawn and Irrigation, a favorite prize in the adult category (the $100 gift certificate to Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant) is back! Scene 75 is sponsoring this event and have donated first-place prize gift baskets in each youth category, which include a $50 Scene 75 cash card. Other prizes have been donated by Troy Meijer, Troy Walmart, Troy Culver’s, Cairn’s Toys in Tipp City, Sky Zone, Jumpy’s Fun Zone, Troy McDonald’s, Troy Papa John’s Pizza, Troy Skyline Chili, Tipp City’s Hickory River, Tipp City Dairy Queen, Hobart Arena and more. Prizes will be awarded March 17 at the close of the Brick Blowout Event. Deadline for entries is March 4. Registration packets can be picked up at WACO Air Museum or downloaded at www.wacoairmuseum.org.

The theme of this year’s contest, “First Responders, Our Real Heroes,” is an opportunity to honor heroes with Lego creativity. The definition of a hero is an ordinary person who faces extraordinary circumstances and acts with courage, honor and self-sacrifice. Recently, first responders of this country have been faced with hurricanes, fires, droughts, mudslides, flooding, severe storms and more. Fireman, policeman, EMTs, servicemen and women, K-9 units and other citizens have sacrificed their own comfort in the face of natural disasters in order to help their neighbors. Brick Blowout will be a day to honor these special heroes through a Lego exhibit.

Then, on March 17, between noon and 5 p.m., WACO Air Museum will exhibit a giant city built by OKI Lug. This Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Tri-State Lego Users Group is a nonprofit organization that has more than 70 members. All local entries will also be displayed. The event will include activities such as a Lego scavenger hunt, a Lego building zone with thousands of bricks for building, popcorn and the Batman Lego movie, a market for those who want to sell gently used Lego kits, a chance to shake hands and say thank you to local police and firefighters, a drone demonstration by Sinclair UAS Workforce, photo opportunities with DC Comic heroes, as well as an opportunity to win a classic bi-plane ride for two in “Sunny,” the big yellow WACO airplane.