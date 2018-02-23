Sidney Alive has busy year, many accomplishments

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive has had a very busy 2017.

“We moved into our new office, began operating as a stand-alone charitable organization, executed 22 events and activities, and so much more behind the scenes,” said Amy Breinich, executive director. “It was a great sight to see our neighbors come together to have a good time and enjoy what our community has to offer. We underestimate the power of people coming together. When we do, we change our world.”

Her report continues:

Behind the scenes, the Sidney Alive team has been laying the groundwork to improve different aspects of our downtown and surrounding area. This takes time, money, research, legislation, all levels of government, and an unrelenting drive to make our community better. We are working on it!

You will see some of the fruits of this labor in 2018.

Sidney Alive has been utilizing their Heritage Ohio membership by attending conferences and seminars to better acquaint ourselves with the vast offering of programs, incentives, grants, and more that are available to help our businesses grow and improve our community. We will also have our official strategic plan in place and will begin implementing it throughout 2018. We strive to build and maintain solid connections with the city of Sidney, Shelby County Commissioners, state and federal legislators to help do what we can to ensure the success of our downtown. Sidney Alive believes that strong relationships with community organizations and businesses is paramount to the success of our community. Working together stretches our resources and makes a bigger impact.

2017 also welcomed a few new stores. Opened in The Murphy on the Square at 110 E. Poplar St. was Rebel & Rose, Bruno’s, Moonflower Aromatherapy, Life Behind the Lense. Rebel & Rose offers affordable, trendy and classic clothing. They also carry an inventory of accessories and shoes. Bruno’s has opened in place of Brew Nation. They offer the same wood-fired pizzas as well as other menu items and beer/wine selections. Moonflower Aromatherapy opened in the lower level There you can find all the oils and accessories you need to utilize the world of aromatherapy. You can also book appointments with Sonja Nicodemus, licensed massage therapist. Life Behind the Lens has an indoor studio and does on-location shoots for all portrait needs.

KB’s Tap House opened at 111 S. Ohio Ave. and offers a diverse selection of beer, wine, and spirits. The Window Guy opened his doors at 107 E. Court St. His handcrafted items include Ohio State items (some crafted from old stadium benches), items made from driftwood, wine bottles, and more! Vintage Kitschy opened their doors at 104 W. Poplar St. They offer vintage, eclectic and handmade items. We are eternally grateful that these new businesses and our long-term staple businesses choose downtown Sidney for their home. We hope you will make it a priority in 2018 to visit your hometown businesses.

Sidney Alive’s 2018 events calendar is available online. Printed brochures will be available in February at the Sidney Alive office as well as the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and various downtown businesses.

Our 2017 events and progress would not be possible without the sponsorship of the city of Sidney, Emerson Climate Technologies, Wilson Health, The Spot Restaurant, Sidney Manufacturing Company, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Visitors Bureau, Nationwide Insurane-Eilerman Insurance Agency, S & S Management Inc., The Floor Store, Creative Marketing Strategies, McCrate & DeLaet, Air Handling Equipement Inc., Buckeye Ford, NKTelco, Dave Ross, Vance and Linda Stewart, Amy Zorn, Linda Meininger and Craig and Lisa Albers.

Please visit our website (SidneyAlive.org) or on our social media (Facebook and Instagram). If you are interested in the volunteer and financial support opportunities available or more information about our organization, contact me at 937-658-6945 or amy@SidneyAlive.org.

Breinich http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_BreinichAmy.jpg Breinich http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_For-a-vibrant-downtown-1-copy-2.jpg An open air dinner on the square was held in 2017. This year’s event is planned for Sept. 1. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_22007813_803035746541539_7502333140375887216_n-copy.jpg An open air dinner on the square was held in 2017. This year’s event is planned for Sept. 1. Courtesy photo The Great Sidney Farmers Market is held on Saturdays from May to October. This year’s event will be May 26 through Oct. 13. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_22366830_809653042546476_2247521670780022918_n-copy.jpg The Great Sidney Farmers Market is held on Saturdays from May to October. This year’s event will be May 26 through Oct. 13. Courtesy photo Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill poses with an “inmate” during National Night Out. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_McRill.jpg Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill poses with an “inmate” during National Night Out. Courtesy photo