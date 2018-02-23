Fort Loramie sees many renovations in 2017

FORT LORAMIE — The year 2017 was a one of major renovations for the village of Fort Loramie. “Fort Loramie’s Main Street had a total reconstruction and beautification project completed, while the new Redskin Memorial Park began to take shape,” said Mayor Randy Ahlers. “The Village also had one of its biggest years of growth ever, with over $7,500,000 of building permits issued.”

Main Street Reconstruction

With a project which ran from April through October, Fort Loramie’s Main Street was turned into a beautiful new entrance way to our community. The project included new water lines, new storm service to all homes, new curbs, sidewalks, asphalt and new turnlanes were added at two major intersections and into the Industrial Park. The beautification portion of the project included burying all the utility lines, new decorative street lights and traffic signals. The project was awarded to Barret Paving of Dayton, who did a great job on the project and also accommodating village residents during this major undertaking.

Redskin Memorial Park

The new park located on Park Street across from the high school really took shape over the last year. Four ball diamonds were started with plans to be ready for play later in 2018. A concession stand was also started and will be completed this year. A new walking path was added to the wooded area of the park as well. Much of the progress made at the park can be credited to our Village employees and a large volunteer work force. A large fund raising campaign by the park committee has helped move the project along. The continuing campaign has already raised $1.1 million in donation and pledges.

Industrial Growth

Wayne Trail Technologies, a division of Lincoln Electric, built a 96,000 sq. ft. addition onto their south Main Street location. The new construction will add 50 or more employees in the future. Wayne Trail’s local management and employees were an important part of Lincoln Electric’s decision to expand at the Fort Loramie location.

Select Arc has continued to grow this past year as well. They built an 18,000 square foot addition on to their Enterprise Drive location. Select Arc is headquartered in Fort Loramie and is a world leader in welding wire production. They also have a location in Troy, Ohio.

2018

The main goals for the Village of Fort Loramie this year are to continue working on the Redskin Memorial Park. The Village has also committed resources for the removal of the infiltration of storm water from the sanitary sewer system. Fort Loramie hopes to see continued growth in our industrial park this year as well.

Construction of Redskin Memorial Park is currently underway. The park is expected to be completed in 2018. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_RedskinParknew-copy.jpg Construction of Redskin Memorial Park is currently underway. The park is expected to be completed in 2018. Courtesy photo