CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program is holding a volunteer orientation and training session on Saturday, March 3, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at Fassett Farm, 22532 Bowsher (Grubb) Road.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Brenda Wilder, of the Equestrian Therapy Program, by calling 419-371-4881, or emailing brenda@etpfarm.org.

For more information about volunteering, visit www.etpfarm.org.