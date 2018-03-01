Anna Education Foundation to host annual banquet

ANNA — The 24th Anna Education Foundation Banquet will be held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course on Thursday, April 19, beginning with a social at 6 p.m. and a dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Over $50,000 will be presented to the graduating seniors of the Class of 2018 thanks to the generosity of Anna staff members, community donors, and individuals and families making specific bequests.

The guest speaker this year is Judi Finkenbine Fisher. Fisher graduated from Anna High School as valedictorian of the class of 1963. After graduation, she taught in Papua, New Guinea, where she met her Australian husband, Rex. Fisher has served her church in many capacities, co-authored several books, and has filled many voluntary positions.

The alumni speaker this year will be T.J. Ansley, of the class of 1998. Ansley is the director of digital media with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tickets or sponsorships are available at four different levels with the cost of the meal ($20) being tax deductible:

• Green level $500 and above (four AEF banquet tickets included)

• White level $200 — $499 (two AEF banquet tickets included)

• Patron level $100 — $199 (two AEF banquet tickets included)

• Individual tickets — $30 each.

Anyone interested in attending the banquet, sponsoring a table, making a donation, or creating a scholarship, should contact the school at 937-394-2011, ext. 106.