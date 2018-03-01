Houston FFA members place 2nd in state

HOUSTON — Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter members Eliza Mertz, Lena Stangel, Drew Walker and Morgan Wemmer competed in both the districts and state Agriculture Communication Career Development Event (CDE).

The CDE prepares students for careers in communication, journalism, and social media tactics. Students were required to publish a media plan, prepare and deliver a presentation giving their ideas about a specific agricultural issue.

The team placed first in districts on Jan. 24, qualifying them for the state competition on Feb. 10. The team placed second within the state with member Drew Walker placing fifth in the state, Morgan Wemmer placing 18th, Lena Stangel placing 22nd and Eliza Mertz placing 33rd out of 80 individuals.

Houston-UVCC FFA Members (left to right) Lena Stangel, Eliza Mertz, Morgan Wemmer and Drew Walker placed second in the state in the Agricultural Communication CDE. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_agcomm.jpg Houston-UVCC FFA Members (left to right) Lena Stangel, Eliza Mertz, Morgan Wemmer and Drew Walker placed second in the state in the Agricultural Communication CDE. Photo courtesy of Houston-UVCC FFA

By Katelynn Garber For The Sidney Daily News

The writer is a historian for the Houston FFA.

