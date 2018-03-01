Art fair seeks admissions

PIQUA — PiquaPOP will be a one-day, interactive, art street fair, on a closed block of downtown Piqua.

Organizers are in search of artists who would like to participate. Artists will receive a small stipend and are permitted to sell their works.

The plan is to have six to nine large-scale artworks on display in the street, creating a walk-through art experience. Anything from metal sculpture to photo backdrops are a possibility. All media will be considered. Artists of all kinds, and all experience levels, are welcome. Groups, classes, and even businesses are permitted to submit.

There will also be space for working artists to set up their easels, iPads, carvings or other works in progress to share their creative process, to inspire and delight visitors.

Children of all ages will be able to participate in creating temporary masterpieces of sidewalk art.

Musicians are also welcome to apply to perform.

There won’t be prizes. It isn’t a competition. There also won’t be tables of arts and crafts for sale.

To apply, artists and performers need to submit a less-than-500-word description of their concepts, a sketch or mockup of what they would exhibit or perform and a 250-word biography.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., March 5. Submissions can be emailed to piquapop@yahoo.com or delivered to the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. All instructions are included in the downloadable application document at www.PiquaPIO.wordpress.com.

Artists who are selected will be notified by March 11.