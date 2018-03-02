Beekeepers plan class

PIQUA — West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association will be have its annual Beginning Beekeeping class, March 17 at the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Training Center, 8811 Career Dive, Piqua.

The class will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Doughnuts and drinks will be available and there will be a one-hour lunch break.

Presentations will include, but are not limited to What Beekeeping Is About, Honey Bee Biology, Honey Bee Nutrition, Honey Bee Pests and Diseases, Basic Management of Honey Bees and Required Equipment for Beekeeping. There will be demonstrations on assembling hive equipment.

The club will provide information on ordering bees from local Ohio stock. The cost of the class is $50 which includes “Bee-Essentials” by Dr Larry Connor. Beekeeping supply catalogs, literature and handouts will be given to all participants, along with chances to win beekeeping door prizes. Dwight Wells, of Troy, will be the main instructor.

Enroll by emailing dwells85@woh.rr.com.