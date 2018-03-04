Village connection

OSGOOD — The Euchre Tournament held at the Osgood Legion on Thursday, Feb. 28, had these people as high scores: Jerry Ruchty, Randy Bashore and Thelma Ruchty.

• St. Nickolas Youth Ministry of St. Nickolas Church is holding a Breakfast on Sunday, March 11. Serving begins at 9 a.m. until noon. They will be serving pancakes, scramble eggs, sausage, waffles, biscuits and gravy and refreshments. Good will Offering accepted.

• St. Vincent de Paul truck will be at St. Nickolas Parking Lot on Friday March 9-11 Please pack your donated items to the big door. This helps them to take the trailer easier with the weight more evenly divided.

• The Boy Scouts will be putting bags to your door on March 10 and 11. Please place non-perishable foods and place the outside you door before 9 a.m. on March 17.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.