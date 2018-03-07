Fort Loramie students commended for blood donation

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School seniors Chloe Scheer and Miranda Berning are being hailed as “super heroes” by the Community Blood Center for their commitment to blood donation.

They started Saturday morning at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Region 4 Career Development competition at Upper Valley Career Center. They then arrived at Saturday’s Piqua Harley-Davidson blood drive with Scheer dressed as Spider-Man and Berning as Captain America.

Scheer qualified for the CBC Red Cord Honor program by making her third lifetime donation on the Bloodmobile at Piqua Harley-Davidson. Berning was already a Red Cord with six lifetime donations.

Both have supported their high school blood drives, plus community blood drives, at Sacred Heart in Anna and St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie.

They helped the Piqua Harley-Davidson blood drive total 34 donors and 29 donations for 121 percent of collection goal.

FCCLA is a national career and technical student organization for young men and women in family and consumer sciences education. Members explore their leadership potential and develop skills for life.

Chloe Scheer donates blood Saturday. She and Miranda Berning are being hailed as "super heroes" by the Community Blood Center for their commitment to blood donation. Photos courtesy of CBC