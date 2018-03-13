Lego exhibit honors first responders

TROY — WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, will exhibit “First Responders: Our Real Heroes,” a Lego exhibit, March 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

The exhibit comprises 45 local entries as well as a giant city block built by OKI LUG (Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Lego Users Group). Local entries include exhibits that demonstrate military life at home and abroad, the raising of the flag amidst the rubble of the twin towers after Sept. 11, a fire truck with working lights, exhibits that depict life at the police station, Coast Guard, first responders at the scene of a car crash and rescuing a cat from a tree. Tornado, fire and flood rescues are represented, as well as a Eurocopter 5A-366G1 Dolphin, a memorial to a fallen K-9 shot in the line of duty, a light-up volcano and the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan when it served in the Philippines.

The museum plans a Lego scavenger hunt, a Lego building zone with thousands of bricks for building, popcorn and a Lego movie, door prizes, a market to purchase used Lego kits and other Lego items, and an opportunity to win a classic bi-plane ride for two in “Sunny,” the big yellow WACO airplane.

Museum admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 4 and older. Children 3 and under are admitted free. For information, call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.