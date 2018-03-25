Equestrian Therapy Program camp registration open

CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program is offering a three half-day camp at Fassett Farm, located at 22532 Bowsher Road. Registration is open now until June 1 for children between the ages of eight and 12.

A non-refundable $100 deposit is required at the time of registration. The maximum number of registrations is 20. The total fee for attendance is $250. To register, call 419-657-2700, or visit the website to learn more: www.etpfarm.org.

All registrants will receive a “Camper Packet” to complete and return to The Equestrian Therapy Program address, or by email to etpfarm@etpfarm.org.

Dates for camp are June 12, 13 and 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The camp will focus on obtaining the skills and knowledge to be a responsible horseman. Campers will learn about care, feeding, grooming, and basic riding skills.

In addition to these skills, participants will also learn teamwork, problem-solving skills, and how to treat animals and others with respect.