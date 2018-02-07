OPA honors American Heart Month

COLUMBUS – In honor of American Heart Month in February, the Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is highlighting the nutritional benefits of eggs and offering tips for how to incorporate eggs into a heart-healthy diet.

“American Heart Month is the perfect opportunity to recognize the many ways eggs contribute to heart and overall health,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “In addition to their health benefits, eggs are affordable and versatile, making them a smart and easy choice to add into your diet throughout the day.”

According to the American Egg Board, more than 40 years of research have demonstrated that healthy adults can enjoy eggs without significantly impacting their risk of heart disease. Enjoying one egg per day can fall within current cholesterol guidelines, particularly if people opt for other low-cholesterol foods throughout the day.

Recent recommendations from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and American Diabetes Association do not limit egg or cholesterol intake, recognizing eggs make important nutritional contributions to overall health.

To keep up a healthy heart, OPA recommends these four easy ways to incorporate eggs into your diet:

For snacks: Make hard-boiled eggs at the start of the week for a healthy snack that’s on hand and ready to eat. In the shell, hard-boiled eggs can be refrigerated safely up to one week. Once peeled, eggs should be eaten the same day.

For breakfast: Get a healthy start in the morning by whipping up Scrambled Eggs in the Microwave, ready in under two minutes.

For lunch: Packing an Egg Salad Sandwich will result in feeling full and focused throughout the day.

For busy schedules: Eggs are freezer-friendly! Make and freeze a large batch of Egg Muffins or Egg Burritos for a breakfast that can simply be reheated and taken on the go.

At 70 calories each, eggs are rich in choline, which promotes normal cell activity, stimulates brain development, increases memory retention and supports the transportation of nutrients throughout the body. Research shows that eggs eaten at the start of the day can reduce daily calorie intake, prevent snacking between meals and satisfy appetites throughout the day. At just pennies each, eggs also are the least expensive source of high-quality protein.

Ohio is one of the largest egg farming states in the nation, producing more than 9 billion eggs each year. In 2016, the value of eggs produced in Ohio was nearly $411.9 million.

Ohio egg farmers are committed to providing safe, affordable food for consumers and caring for their flocks and the environment during American Heart Month and all yearlong.

For more information, visit www.ohioeggs.com.