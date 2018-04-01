Walgreens to consult with seniors

COLUMBUS — Certain types of medications and drug combinations can cause dizziness, drowsiness and confusion and could contribute to a life-changing fall in older adults.

The Ohio Department of Aging, through its Steady U Ohio falls-prevention initiative, is partnering with the Ohio Pharmacists Association and pharmacies around the state during the first week of April to help older Ohioans and their caregivers understand and minimize the risk of falling potentially caused by the medicines they take to remain healthy.

“One in three Ohioans over the age of 60 will experience a fall this year, and falls are the leading cause of emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths among our elders,” said Beverley L. Laubert, interim director of the department. “Prevention starts by understanding the risks, and we thank our pharmacy partners for having this crucial conversation with their customers.”

“More than 50 percent of patients take their medicines incorrectly, resulting in approximately 10 percent of hospital admissions,” said Ernest Boyd, pharmacist and executive director of the Ohio Pharmacists Association. “Be sure your pharmacist regularly reviews your medication with you. Whenever you get a new prescription, ask the pharmacist how to take it and about side effects, drug interactions and other important information. That conversation could help you avoid a fall and literally save your life.”

Through April 7, participating pharmacies around the state will provide free, confidential medicine reviews for older adults who visit their locations. In Sidney, Walgreens Pharmacy is participating. Staff will review customers’ medicine use and identify those medicines and combinations that may increase the risk for falls. Customers will receive a list of their potentially problem medicines to take to their health care professionals so that they can discuss risks and appropriate treatment options.

Effort works to prevent falls