Drug take-back set

ST. MARYS — Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, along with other Ohio hospitals, is participating in National Drug Take-Back Day by sponsoring a prescription drug drop-off site for community members to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused.

Grand Lake Health System will host the drop-off site, Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the front lobby of the hospital.

Information regarding prescription drug disposal is available at www.grandlakehealth.org.