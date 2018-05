TROY — As part of Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month, Dayton-area dermatologists are offering free skin cancer screenings to raise awareness of melanoma and other types of skin cancers during the week of May 7-11.

A screening will be offered in Miami County, May 10, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the UVMC Cancer Care Dugan Infusion Center, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy.

Appointments are required. Call 866-608-3463 to schedule a time.