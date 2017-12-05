Area blood drives set for December

SIDNEY — Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the an area community blood drive in December The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is here and CBC is giving special thanks to those who take the time to donate. The limited edition “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Monday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 30, at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

The T-shirt is mistletoe green with the smiling face of a reindeer sketched in light green and white. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” theme is a revival of the popular holiday campaign from December 2014, proving that heartfelt wishes are evergreen.

The holiday season is a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can. We especially encourage the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.

Area blood drives include:

• Dec. 7, SpartanNash, Bellefontaine, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., employee blood drive

• Dec. 13, Botkins High School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., student blood drive

• Dec. 13, Fort Loramie High School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., student blood drive

• Dec. 13, Rittal Corporation, Urbana, noon to 4 p.m., employee blood drive

• Dec. 13, Champaign Community Center, Urbana, community blood drive

• Dec. 15, Jackson Center High School, Jackson Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., student and community blood drive

• Dec. 19, Sacred Heart Church, Anna, (McCartyville) 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., community blood drive

• Dec. 20, Senior Center of Sidney, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community blood drive

• Dec. 26, Houston Community Center, Houston, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., community blood drive

• Dec. 27, Green Hills Community, West Liberty, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., community blood drive

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize “Donors for Life”:

• 300 donations: Roger Bender, Fort Loramie

• 110 donations: Paul Griselz, Anna

• 100 donations: Joe Thieman, New Bremen

• 75 donations Diny Albers, Sidney

• 70 donations: Jan Schmiesing, Fort Loramie; Jim Cole, Sidney

• 60 donations: Dr Trapper Phillips, Huber Heights, Mark Hoersten, Sidney

• 50 donations: Peggy Monnin, Sidney

• 30 donations: DeWane Eichenauer, Sidney; Kyle Ankerman; Eric Heitkamp, New Bremen;

• 25 donations: Kris Dean, Sidney

• 10 donations: Bridget Davis, Sidney; Misty Callahan, St Marys

• 5 donations: Shane Gaerke, Fort Recovery; John Abel. Spencerville; Charlie Walker, David McClain, Sidney; Shawn Shanner, Wapakoneta

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.