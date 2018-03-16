Wound Care Center wins award

TROY – The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a national award for clinical and operational excellence.

The 2017 Robert A. Warriner III Center of Excellence Award was presented by Healogics, the world’s largest wound care management company.

The award recognizes outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in 30 median days.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC opened in 2015. Chronic wounds affect approximately 6.7 million people in the United States, and the number is expected to increase by 2 percent annually over the next decade. The center has treated nearly 900 patients since opening.

The Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.