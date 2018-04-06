PIQUA — Amanda and Howard Ludwig, of Piqua, have announced the birth of a son, Charles Michael Ludwig, born March 7, 2018, at 5:38 p.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his brothers, Howie Ludwig Jr., 17, and Zavier Ludwig, 13.

His maternal grandparents are Glenna Murphy, of Sidney, and the late Charles Murphy. His paternal grandparents are Sylvina and William Ludwig, of Sidney.

His great-grandparents are Lizzie and Gilson Jones, Ruth and William Ludwig, Nanny and Charles Murphy and Nettie and Fred Johnson, all of Sidney.

His mother is the former Amanda Murphy, of Sidney.