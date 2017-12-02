Caring at Christmas opens fund drive

SIDNEY — Caring at Christmas organizers have opened their 25th annual fundraiser, suggsting that instead of mailing Christmas cards to friends and family this year, area residents donate the money they would have spent on cards and postage to Caring at Christmas, an annual program that raises money for charity.

Wilson Health Hospice has been chosen to receive the donations.

Recently, Hospice Social Worker Tracey Oduro received a call from a hospice patient that his furnace was not working and he did not have money to repair it. With the help of the Wilson Health Foundation and the Angel Fund, the furnace was repaired the same day. This is just one example of how these funds are used.

Mail donations to Wilson Health Hospice, Attn: Cashier, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH, 45365. Donations may also be made at any Chase Bank branch in Sidney. Make all checks payable to Wilson Health Hospice for tax purposes.

Shortly before Christmas, an acknowledgement will appear in the Sidney Daily News listing the names of all donors who contributed to this year’s program. In order to be included in this year’s acknowledgement, donations must be received by Dec. 15.

For information, call 498-5540.

