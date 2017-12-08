Blanford named December teen

SIDNEY —The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Stephen Blanford its December 2017 Teen of the Month.

Blanford is a senior at Fairlawn Local High School and is a 4.0 GPA student, ranking first in his class

He is the son of Jeremy and Heather Blanford, of Sidney.

His academic activities, honors and awards include Envirothon, Academia, student council, class officer, Fairlawn Honor Society, West Point Leadership Award, 4.0 honor roll, and Top of the Class for chemistry and English.

His extra-curricular, community activities, honors and awards include numerous awards in soccer, including 2014-2016 Most Improved Player in Soccer; 2017 Coach’s Award for Soccer, MVP for soccer, second team All Conference, and chosen for the All-Star Team in soccer, and in track, the 2016 Coach’s Award. Blanford is also involved in cross country, basketball, track, and is employed part-time by McDonald’s Restaurant.

He plans to attend college after high school and obtain a master’s degree.

Blanford http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_stephen-blanford.jpg Blanford